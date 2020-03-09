Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU up 79% in single week

Jefferson County has seen an uptick in hospitalizations over the past week as more people are being admitted to Southeast Texas hospitals

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — In a week's time, the number of Southeast Texans in ICU with COVID-19 is up 79%.

*Editor's Note: The above video aired on Sept. 2.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are up 70%.

On Thursday, August 27, 36 people were in general hospital rooms with COVID-19 according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.

On September 3, that number had increased to 60 people in general hospital beds and 25 in ICU bed with the sickness.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk