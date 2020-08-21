'COVID can't stop PAISD,' Port Arthur principal writes, performs Coronavirus-inspired song

The Memorial High School principal made the song to help the boost morale heading into the school year amid the coronavirus

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One Southeast Texas assistant principal is inspiring educators and students alike in a unique way after he spent the summer creating a song to uplift those heading into a school year with lots of uncertainty.

Memorial High School Assistant Principal, Dwight Wagner, combined his passion for education with music and produced a coronavirus-themed song. Wagner, who is entering his 45th year of working for the Port Arthur Independent School District, spent the summer writing the single.

PAISD unveiled the song at the district's virtual convocation last week. The longtime educator wrote the piece as a way help boost the morale across the district as they prepare to enter the school year with new COVID-19 guidelines in place.

His inspiration came from reading the Bible and reflecting on the current climate.

"I want us to not feel defeated by what's going and just follow instruction and keep moving because together we all are a family. We just want to keep moving forward and finally see an end to this," Wagner said.

WATCH | Hear the full COVID song

In the nearly four minute song, Wagner mentioned the importance of remaining optimistic while also expressing the importance of following CDC guidelines.

Singing started as hobby for him, but over the years it's turned into powerful tool to inspire others.