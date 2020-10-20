COVID-19 vaccine projected to be available summer 2021

Even if vaccines are approved soon, the distribution process may move too slowly for some. Now the public may not be able to get vaccinated until next summer.

TEXAS, USA — How long will you have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccination? It's the question we all want answered.

Even if vaccines are approved soon, the distribution process may move too slowly for some. The state's top health officials have consistently said vaccines will not be instantly available for everyone.

But now it sounds like the general public may not be able to get vaccinated until next summer.

A limited number of vaccines could be available within the next couple of months, and essential workers like doctors and nurses inside hospitals would be the priority once a safe and effective vaccine becomes available.

Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Chris Van Duesen said a vaccine could be widely available by the middle of 2021.

"A vaccine will be available, you know, and we're planning for that eventuality," he said.

In a public meeting Monday, other Texas health officials offered a possible timeline for vaccine distributions, but they continued to reiterate that nothing is set in stone.

"We are in a very fluid situation with new information about vaccine developments," Texas Department of State Health Services associate commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Diseases Imelda Garcia said.

Garcia said essential workers would be prioritized during phase one, which could begin in the next two months.

The plan for phase two is to vaccinate for those most vulnerable to the virus.

Phase three opens up vaccination to the public, which is schedule for anytime between July and October 2021.

During phase four, if there is a sufficient supply, anyone should be able to go to their healthcare provider of choice.

This is a long time to wait and here is another big takeaway—out of the six companies working on vaccines, most require two doses, all with different time frames.

"This could definitely complicate our vaccine allocations because you not only have to know which brand the individual got, but also the timing and when to bring them back," Garcia said.

The storage and handling of the various vaccines also presents a challenge, she said. Doctors' offices and clinics will have to agree to storage and handling guidelines.

"If they're only able to handle refrigerated, and can't handle the frozen or ultra cold frozen, we want to know that," Garcia said. "Then we can make sure that we allocate the right kind of vaccine to those individuals, or those clinics."

While scientists are getting closer to answers, there are still many questions. State officials don't know exactly when or how vaccines will be widely available. This is something we will continue to monitor and update.