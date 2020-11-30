As CDC discusses COVID-19 vaccines, local doctors say many patients won't get it

"I will give you some words of wisdom, please read stuff that is credible, related to the science and data based on the vaccine."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration isn't easy, and once one is approved, getting people to take the vaccine won't be easy either.

One doctor said about a third of patients in his office have said they will not take the vaccine.

"My patients are already talking about it, and I would say about one of three say they aren't going to take it for various reasons," Dr. Msonthi Levine said.

Fear, distrust and concerns about how quickly the vaccine has come to market are all among the reasons why people are hesitant.

Dr. Ray Callas said he believes there's been an attempt to politicize the vaccines, and that's also a major concern for him.

"What bothers me is that the politics played on both sides. It is something I recommend," Callas said.

Both doctors do plan to get the vaccine when they are eligible. They say they would recommend the vaccine for most of their patients.

The general public is not expected to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine until April 2021.

In the meantime, doctors are asking you to do your homework.

"I will give you some words of wisdom, please read stuff that is credible, related to the science and data based on the vaccine," Callas said.

If the science is too difficult to understand, Levine said you can always talk with doctors.

"That's why they have physicians. That's why they have health care professionals to help them understand," Levine said.