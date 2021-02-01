COVID-19 Numbers: Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick paints bleak picture for 2021

New year, but same virus — what is the outlook for 2021? It's not looking optimistic. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick is watching COVID-19 hospitalizations.

BEAUMONT, Texas — New year, but same virus — what is the outlook for 2021?

Right now, it's not looking optimistic. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick is watching the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers very closely.

He said he is concerned the New Year could bring new records as he expects the numbers to get worse.

Southeast Texas closed out 2020 with an all-time high — 178 patients were fighting the virus in Jefferson County hospitals on New Year's Eve, beating our previous record set back in July.

On New Year's Day, 183 COVID-19 patients are now in Jefferson County hospitals.

Based on how positive cases increased after other holidays in 2020, Judge Branick expects the situation to continue to worsen as numbers keep rising.

"Every holiday we've had increased spikes," he said. "We saw it at Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and I anticipate we will see the same thing."

Judge Branick said he is well-aware of New Year's Eve parties being held at venues around Southeast Texas.

He said these kinds of gatherings are selfish.

To start 2021, he said he is keeping a close eye on the numbers to make sure local hospital systems can meet the need.

"My biggest emotion is concern, and we are at capacity in our hospitals," he said. "We have very little ability to take care of people locally in the event of more widespread infections."

The state has provided resources to Southeast Texas in the past, including more supplies and extra doctors.

Judge Branick said if the numbers continue to climb, the next step would be to ask the state for mobile medical units to help meet the demand.

He also said the COVID-19 vaccine is providing some hope, although he is aware of some issues, like eligible folks having a hard time finding a provider.

The state is working on streamlining the process, he said.