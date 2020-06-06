TEXAS, USA — Hospitalizations are continuing to surge in Texas as the state moves towards phase three of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of State Health Services has reported an additional 16,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state total just shy of 67,000 cases.

12News investigator Lauren Hensley looked into the data and broke down the trends.

On average, 3.5 percent more COVID-19 patients are being admitted to the hospital. Thursday's hospitalizations increased significantly, with 1,796 hospitalizations. Those numbers mark a one-day increase of 309 people admitted to the hospital in Texas, one of the largest surges of serious cases since April.

19 new cases were reported Thursday. 16 of those cases were in Jefferson County and three were in Chambers County. These past few days have increased our 14-day rolling average of cases.

The numbers seem to be trending upward as phase 3 of Governor Abbott's plan to re-boot the economy will roll out next Wednesday. Retailers and bars will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants will be able to expand to 75 percent capacity starting on June 12.

18 states and Puerto Rico have an increasing number of new reported coronavirus cases as well.

