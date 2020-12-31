Record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Jefferson County on New Year's Eve, local data shows

The previous record for most coronavirus-related hospitalizations was set on July 15.

BEAUMONT, Texas — According to data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Committee (SETRAC), the region is setting an all-time for Jefferson County hospitalizations on the last day of 2020.

December 31 data shows 130 COVID-19 patients are in general hospital beds. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in ICU, bringing the total number of people hospitalized on Thursday to 178.

The closest we have come to that number was 177 people on July 15.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired earlier in December 2020.)

