COVID-19 claims lives of Newton County couple within days of each other

BON WIER, Texas — A Newton County family is mourning the loss of a man and his wife who died within a week of each other due to the coronavirus.

Chris Marie Beaty Jenkins, 50, died at her home in Bon Wier on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, and her husband, Kaven “Skip” Jerome Jenkins, 54, died six days later on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur according to staff at Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.

Kaven had already been hospitalized in Beaumont at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and was then transferred to the Medical Center where he died according to staff at the funeral home.

Both died while suffering from the COVID-19 virus staff at the funeral home confirmed to 12News.

Kaven worked in the logging industry for several companies over his lifetime according to his obituary.

Chris, who loved to cook and was famous for her teacakes, worked in the cafeteria for the Newton school district according to her obituary.

Both are graduates of Newton High School with Kaven graduating in 1985 followed by Chris in 1988 according to their obituaries.

As of February 3, 2021, 27 Newton County residents have been reported to have died due to the coronavirus according to data from the state of Texas

Services for the couple, which are being handled by Coleman’s Mortuary, will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Biloxi Evergreen Cemetery with a viewing from at 2 p.m. prior to the service.