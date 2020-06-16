Today alone in Southeast Texas, we've added more than 50 new cases of COVID-19, which is not where experts want us to be.

The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council is reporting 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Jefferson County. That is the most we've had since June 1.

Coronavirus numbers in Texas continue to rise. DSHS reported 1,254 new cases and 2,326 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday.



While hospitalizations for Beaumont area hospitals may be increasing, Beaumont Public Health Director Sherry Ulmer said the length of hospital stays aren't as long as they used to be.



"Of course we're seeing more people testing positive, they're seeing a steady increase in their admissions, but their admissions don't seem to be as severely ill as they were initially," Ulmer said.



According to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, there were 28 suspected and confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Jefferson County on June 12.

As of Monday, that number has increased to 38 with 17 of those people in the ICU.



And with more testing available, comes more positive cases.



“We are still seeing positive tests every day. I don't know that we've had a day with zero, if we have, then it's been very, very few,” Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames said.



More testing also means health officials can better track recovered cases.



"At the end of 14 days, we're asking people to get two tests more than 24 hours apart" Ulmer said.



As cases continue to rise and business reopen, health officials say it's up to everyone to take precautions into their own hands.



“If you can’t practice social distancing, think about it, am I making the best decision for my family and for myself,” Ulmer said.

Texas DSHS has a tool online that helps you find a testing site closest to you.

Health officials say it’s the simple things that could make a difference. Social distancing, avoiding large gathering of possible, wearing that mask in public, and frequent hand-washing.

KBMT

KBMT

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

1 death reported in Orange County Monday, 14 day average continues to rise

Layoffs, economic impact headed toward Port Arthur as COVID-19 pandemic continues

City of Austin 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order extended to Aug. 15 after surge in hospitalizations

'Please bring your boats' | Missing firefighter's mom pleads with community to help find her son