Tips on how to boost immune system during COVID-19 surge

Nutritional Therapist Mark Mincolla, Ph.D., offers dietary tips that can help consumers boost their immune systems.

AUSTIN, Texas — A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests the omicron variant may infect 60% of the world's population by mid-March with as many as 5 million global infections each day.

Nutritional Therapist Mark Mincolla Ph.D. has dietary tips that can help consumers boost their immune systems.

In his latest book, The Way of Miracles: Accessing Your Superconsciousness, Dr. Mincolla shares the techniques and learnings he used to cure himself of a life-threatening illness. Through tested experience and documented research, Dr. Mincolla provides insight into our ability to heal and create miracles that have a lasting effect.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, some tips consumers can make to boost their immune system include:

Avoid arginine as it strengthens viruses: Arginine is traditionally obtained by hydrolysis of various cheap sources of protein, such as gelatin.

Arginine is traditionally obtained by hydrolysis of various cheap sources of protein, such as gelatin. Try an alkalize dietarily to boost immunity: Choosing fruits and vegetables over higher-calorie, higher-fat choices.

Choosing fruits and vegetables over higher-calorie, higher-fat choices. Limit high starch and high glycemic foods (sugars) : Foods like white and whole wheat bread, white rice, breakfast cereals/cereal bars as well as cakes, cookies, and sweet treats.

Foods like white and whole wheat bread, white rice, breakfast cereals/cereal bars as well as cakes, cookies, and sweet treats. Lower gluten levels: Look for gluten-free options or swap out the carbs with veggie options like lettuce wraps in place of bread or zucchini noodles instead of pasta.

Look for gluten-free options or swap out the carbs with veggie options like lettuce wraps in place of bread or zucchini noodles instead of pasta. Lower Inflammatory Food Intake To Support Peak Immunity: Anti-inflammatory foods include: tomatoes, olive oil, green leafy vegetables (spinach, kale, and collards), nuts (almonds, walnuts), and fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines.