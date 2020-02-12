COVID-19 battle, spike in hospitalizations taking toll on healthcare workers as uptick in new cases continues

One doctor at Baptist Hospital said he hears of another healthcare worker who tests positive every single day

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the region's hospitalization rate continuing to rise, one doctor says the months-long pandemic is taking a toll on healthcare workers on the front lines.

Under the masks and layers of personal protective equipment are people taking care of the Southeast Texas community.

Dr. Qamar Arfeen is the lead COVID-19 unit intensivist at Baptist Hospital.

"Every day I come across a healthcare professional who tests positive for this virus," Arfeen said.

It's the community's job to help take care of them too by keeping hospitalizations down.

"Everybody needs to appreciate the hospital staff that risks their lives," Arfeen said.

Gov. Abbot said that rate can't go above 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

Our region is on day six of being at that threshold. On Tuesday, Jefferson County reported the most new cases in a day since the start of the pandemic.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick is asking Southeast Texans to follow the basic guidelines to help stop the spread.

"I think it's time for us to exercise real vigilance and help keep numbers down," Branick said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Jefferson County and state leaders will have some tough conversations about possibly scaling back business operations.

"Truly at this moment, we have a COVID surge and more cases that we've ever had," Arfeen said.

He said putting tougher restrictions in place could help with keeping cases down and hospital beds open.

"I believe if we do the right thing, this may be short term," Arfeen said.

He said he does not want to see businesses shut down, and if we all do our part, we can prevent that from happening. So the mask wearing, and the social distancing — it's the least we can do for those on the front lines.

"They're also very tired, they've been overworked for seven months," Branick said.