Couple opens wedding venue in Kountze despite COVID-19 pandemic

The venue, owned by Cooper and Kaitlyn Davis, is already booking up fast through 2021

KOUNTZE, Texas — It's a difficult time for many businesses, but one couple has been able to open up a unique wedding venue in Southeast Texas in the midst of the pandemic.

Cooper and Kaitlyn Davis spent four years dreaming up and bringing Reign Hills to life. Now, the dream has become reality for the couple.

You may remember Cooper Davis, who was the Professional Bull Riders 2016 World Champion.

The couple says it wasn't an easy venture and they know there will be some challenges along the way, but it's nothing they can't handle.

"I kind of wanted it to be, where you have industrial touches, but at the same time you have beautiful chandeliers hanging over your head," Kaitlyn said.

The venue is located in Kountze.

"If we could've ran without this whole virus thing, I think it would've been done a few months ago," Cooper said.

A new venture that even a pandemic couldn't stop.

"It's definitely been hard considering everything with COVID. We want to follow all the laws and the mandates with the governor," Kaitlyn said.

In Texas, wedding venues can still operate at 50% capacity despite Governor Abbott's limit on group gatherings.

"And that would be us at about 200 people inside, and we do have options to have an outdoor ceremony, you can have a little bit more people and keep the distance better," Davis said.

Kaitlin says they have a company lined up to clean and sanitize the building after events.

The extra precautions are just part of the reality that comes with being in business in 2020.

The calendar for Reign Hills is filling up, partially because of the cancellations the pandemic forced on couples a few months ago.

"So they lost their day due to corona and we had some openings this year so they took those spots. We're like two Saturdays left in 2020, and then next year, we're booked up to 30 Saturdays," Kaitlyn said.

Despite the uncertainty that comes with the times, it seems like this new venture for the couple was just meant to be.