BEAUMONT, Texas — County judges, mayors and health officials are working together to keep Southeast Texas “prepared, not panicked.”

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, Orange County Judge John Gothia, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen, and Jefferson County Mayors held a press conference Thursday to provide updates on how county officials are teaming together to combat the new virus.

People can call the medical screening hotline number (409) 550-2536 starting Friday, March 20, at 8 a.m. for Jefferson, Orange, Hardin and Jasper Counties.

Officials say you may or may not speak with a representative from your county due to the the fluctuation of high volume phone calls.

"You cannot go to the public health department to be tested," said Mayor Becky Aimes. When citizens call the hotline number, they will be given instructions regarding where to go to be tested.

Mayor Aimes continued saying that the tests are only at hospitals. The Beaumont Health Department is considered an authority, not a hospital.

Symptoms related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) may show up 2-14 days after exposure.

“People 65 and older, and/or people with medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, or weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for getting sick from coronavirus,” according to a Jefferson County press release.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath, or if you feel you may have been exposed to coronavirus, officials recommend calling the medical screening hotline number (409) 550-2536.

Once you call the hotline, you will be screened by a health official.

"Do not show up without a number. If you do not have a number, you will not be screened," Judge Branick said.

If you meet the criteria to be tested for the coronavirus, you will receive a number. The number verifies that a person has been pre-screened for the coronavirus test.

After testing, officials ask that citizens remain isolated at home until he or she receives further guidance from the health department.

Officials are asking citizens to refrain from coming to the emergency room unless a person is in respiratory distress or too sick to be taken to one of the testing sites.

County judges in Southeast Texas are asking citizens to continue following these guidelines:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Officials are also asking citizens to stay informed by checking the dshs.texas.gov daily for updates and to help stop rumors.

