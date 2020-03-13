BEAUMONT, Texas — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Today's top headlines:

• Southeast Texas health officials have plan in place for coronavirus testing

• Disney World Resort closing due to coronavirus concerns

• Here's how you can get a refund on your Houston Rodeo tickets

• 'There's no crying in baseball': Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give coronavirus update

• Chambers County declares disaster amid coronavirus concerns, says no confirmed cases at this time

Latest updates:

School Impacts | Map of cases | Coronavirus symptoms & prevention | Coronavirus questions answered

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas and the world (all times are Central/Beaumont time):



10 a.m. HEB addresses product shortages in a Friday morning tweet. The grocery cahin says they are in a "strong position" to keep shelves replenished.

9:55 a.m. — San Antonio city and health officials announced Friday at a press conference the first confirmed case of coronavirus in San Antonio from outside of the JBSA-Lackland quarantine. Before this case, 11 cases of coronavirus had been reported from among the evacuees brought to federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland. The person had previously traveled out of state, according to officials. Read more here.

9:42 a.m. — Canada's Parliament has voted to shut for at least five weeks to help ensure lawmakers do not contribute to the spread of for new coronavirus. The moves comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife tested positive. The prime minister himself is in self-imposed quarantine.

9:40 a.m. — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the government will declare a two-week state of emergency in a bid to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. Sánchez said Friday that Spain will "mobilize all resources," including the military, to contain the sharp rise in cases. He added that it can't be ruled out that the country will see more than 10,000 cases next week. He said the state of emergency would be declared on Saturday.

9:25 a.m. — Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

9:20 a.m. — The Louisiana Department of Health reports that there are 33 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The virus is impacting eight parishes including Caddo, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Tammany and Terrebonne.

9:15 a.m. — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a joint news conference on Texas' continue efforts to combat coronavirus at 12 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol

9:09 a.m. — Augusta National says next month's Masters golf tournament is postponed. The Masters is golf's first major tournament of the year. 8:58 a.m. — Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street a day after the worst drop since 1987. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 550 points, or 2.6% early Friday. That's about a quarter of what the index lost a day earlier. Read more here.



8:49 a.m. — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced he is extending his self-quarantine after he was informed Thursday he had a second interaction with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The Texas senator originally came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus days ago. His self-quarantine ended on March 12, but he is now extending it until March 17. "I still have no symptoms and feel fine, and I was looking forward to taking my family out to dinner tonight. Unfortunately, last night I was informed I had a second interaction with an individual who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19," the senator stated in a press release this morning. Read more here.

8:30 a.m. — The stock market has just opened, and the Dow is up 1,200 points shortly after the opening bell. Read more here.8:01 a.m. — Dallas County officials declared a local disaster Thursday night in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world and has infected 13 people so far in North Texas. 5 new cases were reported in Dallas County overnight. Gatherings of 500 people or more are banned. Read the latest out of North Texas here.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Europe travel ban begins tonight; administration nears aid bill agreement