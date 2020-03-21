HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County sheriff deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

One of the deputies is in his late 60s who had recently traveled to New York. He hasn’t reported back to work since returning from his trip. His last shift was March 11.

The other deputy is a woman in her late 20s whose last shift was March 16.

Both deputies are currently quarantined in their home.

“While we’ve known that the likelihood of a positive COVID-19 test within our ranks was practically inevitable, today’s news is a gut punch to our sheriff’s office family,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said neither deputy worked in the Harris County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is in contact with Harris County Public Health to determine any coworkers or people in the public either of them came in contact with. Testing for the deputies' coworkers will likely begin Saturday.

“Now is the time for our community to show their gratitude by heeding warnings to stay home and practice social distancing to minimize the risk to all first responders,” Gonzalez said. “Lives are at stake.”