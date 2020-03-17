CANBERRA, Australian Capital Territory — Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reportedly been released from an Australian hospital five days after they were diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Queensland state's health department would not comment on media reports Tuesday that the 63-year-old celebrities had been discharged from the Gold Coast University Hospital to self-isolate in a rented house.

Hanks’ management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The couple announced last week they had been diagnosed with the virus. They first became concerned after feeling tired with body aches, chills and fevers. They opted to get tested and learned they were positive.

The couple arrived in Australia in late January on the Gold Coast where an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann was to be shot. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film has suspended production.