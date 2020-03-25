BEAUMONT, Texas — The spread of COVID19 has raised a number of questions for Southeast Texans who are wondering what their legal rights are.

Judge Courtney Arkeen talked to 12News about the most common questions folks are asking.

Here's a list of the questions we asked:

Q: My ex won't let me see my children due to social distancing, do court order still apply during this time?

A: "We've had a lot of questions about this in the courts, but basically the supreme court of Texas on March 13 issued an order that says that the existing school calendar still applies despite the declaration of this pandemic So possession in access should continue just like it was prior to this declaration."

Q: If I quit my job in fear that I will get coronavirus, can I still apply for unemployment?

A: "The federal law does not require an employee to quit in order to receive benefits due to COVID19."

Q: Can you have gatherings of more than 10 where a county judge has issued an order saying not to?

A: "Okay, so the short answer to that question is 'no.' I think that the goal of all of this is that we need to all pitch in and stop the spread of COVID9 and it takes us all working together. The orders are specific that you can receive up to a $500 fine if you violate the orders. So yeah, I really think you could especially during this time when everybody is trying to do their part, we need to be good leaders and follow the rules."

If you have a COVID19 legal question you want answered, email 12News@12NewsNow.com

Also on 12NewsNow.com

What is an essential employee or business? 'Stay Home Work Safe' order issued for Houston

SETX COVID-19 updates: Beaumont sees seventh positive case in city, Chambers County issues 'stay at home' order

Amazon suspends 3,900 accounts for price gouging amid pandemic