Data suggests restaurants are the riskiest places for catching coronavirus

Experts now say they have data that shows limiting indoor capacity for restaurants, bars and other spots could be a key to reducing COVID infections.

With COVID cases again surging across the country, new data shows that indoor activities were a big part of how the virus spread.

This could be huge news as we head into the holiday season.

With falling temperatures and indoor family gatherings on the horizon, experts now say they have data that shows limiting indoor capacity for restaurants, bars and other spots could be a key to reducing COVID infections and getting us through the winter.

The research, shared in the Nature Journal, used mobility data from cell phones captured in 10 U.S. cities this Spring -- including Houston and Dallas.

Researchers mapped 98 million people's movement in and out of indoor spaces like stores, churches, cafes and more.

They crunched data, including time spent in those places and the venue size, then tracked individual movements and spread combined with any lockdown measures in place in those cities.

Data showed roughly eight to 10 new infections in the early months of the pandemic were tied to outbreaks in America's urban areas. And experts found restaurants were the riskiest places of them all -- four times worse than gyms or coffee shops, according to the New York Times.