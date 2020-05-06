AUSTIN, Texas — Imagine not being able to hold your own baby after giving birth because you have COVID-19. That nightmare became a reality for one Austin mother last month.

According to Ascension Seton Medical Center, Brenda went to the ER because her coronavirus symptoms were worsening.

She was admitted to the hospital at 35 weeks pregnant and underwent a C-section before being placed on a ventilator for 24 days in the ICU.

On May 29, about a month after her first ER visit, she was discharged to go home to her family and see her baby for the first time.

"Our teams were humbled by the opportunity to cheer her as she left the hospital and held her baby for the first time," hospital staff said.

