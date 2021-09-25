Congressman Brian Babin says contracting COVID-19 will not stop him from fighting 'Biden's $5T socialist scheme'

Babin announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, despite being fully vaccinated.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A U.S. Congressman took to social media Saturday to say that contracting COVID-19 would not stop him from doing everything he can for his 750,000 constituents.

Congressman Brian Babin, R-Tx., said in a Saturday Facebook post that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after several negative tests. Babin said he has been fully vaccinated since late December of 2020.

The congressman has begun a therapeutic regimen and said that while he has felt better, he has also felt worse. He said that he will not allow COVID-19 to stop him from doing everything he can to fight, "this Biden/Bernie/Pelosi $5 trillion socialist scheme every step of the way.”

Babin said he and his wife will recuperate in Texas and thanked everyone at home and in Congress who are helping him through his COVID-19 scare.

From a Brian Babin Facebook post:

On Friday, I started having mild, cold-like symptoms. After several negative tests for Covid, I tested positive this morning.

I’ve been fully vaccinated since late December of 2020, and I have already begun a therapeutic regimen under the advice and direction of my physicians. I’ve felt better, but I’ve also felt worse.

Roxanne and I are going to recuperate at home in Texas. However, I’m not going to allow this unfortunate situation to stop me from doing everything I can, on behalf of my 750,000 constituents, to fight this Biden/Bernie/Pelosi $5 trillion socialist scheme every step of the way.