National testing 'is a complete disgrace,' Polis says on Meet the Press

The Colorado governor talked with Chuck Todd about the statewide mask mandate, testing and opening schools on the NBC news program.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis criticized national COVID-19 testing labs for their slow turnaround in producing results during an interview Sunday morning on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Polis talked with moderator Chuck Todd about Colorado's statewide mask mandate and the reopening of schools. He became passionate when Todd asked him whether Colorado is doing well with its testing saturation, speed of results and contact tracing.

"The national testing scene is a complete disgrace," Polis said. "Every test we send out to private lab partners nationally -- Quest, LabCorp -- seven days, eight days, nine days. Maybe six days if we're lucky. Almost useless from an epidemiological or even diagnostic perspective."

Polis praised the state lab for doing "yeoman's work." He said between the state lab and lab partners like UCHealth, Colorado was working to process 2,000 to 3,000 tests per day and turn around results in a day or two; however, some tests were being sent out-of-state.

"Unfortunately, that takes a long time, and we can't count on it, and our country needs to get testing right," he said.

He said the statewide mask mandate gives Colorado "clarity of message" but that the state and country need to do better.

"People are lapsing in their caution. They're lapsing in their need to engage in social distancing," he said, adding that people need to avoid large gatherings and stay 6 feet away from others.

Todd asked him about reopening schools for in-person learning this fall if the testing situation is not under control.

Polis said the state was sending medical-grade masks to school districts for every teacher and faculty member who interacts with students, and that schools were taking precautions.

"We have some districts that have delayed the start of school by a couple weeks, others are beginning with a hybrid model, but many of our districts are going back as planned, as normal," he said. "Taking the kinds of precautions that health experts and scientists recommend."