CHRISTUS will allow patients to bring a visitor starting on Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System announced Thursday it is changing its policies to allow patients to bring a visitor along with them to CHRISTUS facilities starting on Sept. 11.

"This could include surgical or procedural patients, those coming for lab work or imaging needs such as CTs or MRIs or X-rays, emergency visits or other health care needs," CHRISTUS said in a news release.

The health and safety of patients, visitors and staff continues to be the top priority for CHRISTUS Southeast Texas according to the release.

"However, we also understand how family, neighbors and members of the community play an important role in healing. Therefore, we are revising our visitor policy," the release said.

Visitors will go through a screening process and should bring their own face mask to wear at all times in side CHRISTUS facilities. Social distancing will also be required.

