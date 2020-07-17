CHRISTUS transfers coronavirus patients from St. Elizabeth Hospital to Jasper Memorial Hospital

The transfer is not because St. Elizabeth hospital has reached capacity, a hospital spokesperson said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Coronavirus patients being transferred between two Southeast Texas hospitals as of Friday.

CHRISTUS Health is beginning to transfer COVID-19 patients from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont to Jasper Memorial Hospital, CHRISTUS spokesperson Kevin Doliole said in an emailed statement.

"These patients are being transferred to Jasper Memorial where they can receive excellent care," Doliole said. "This also works to open up additional beds for patients at St. Elizabeth hospital.

"We are fortunate to belong to a large network of CHRISTUS facilities which allows us to share resources, not only with other CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities, but also with our other Texas ministries," he said. "This has always been part of our preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic. We have strength in numbers."

CHRISTUS Health is developing new resources for personal protective equipment along with assistance from the state, Doliole said.

"We want to assure both our Beaumont and Jasper communities that we have worked hard to maintain bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as well as non-COVID-19 patients that may need medical or surgical care," he said. We have implemented safe, effective ways to continue providing care to all those who need us."

Social distancing and wearing a mask are still vital to protect Southeast Texas during the pandemic, Doliole said.

"We can’t do it without the community’s support," he said. "We continue to ask our neighbors to do their part by wearing face masks while in public, maintaining at least six feet of physical distance between themselves and others and by practicing frequent hand hygiene."