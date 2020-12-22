'We are ready to care for patients'| CHRISTUS Southeast Texas responds to Gov. Abbott's executive order

CHRISTUS is expecting to continue providing services including COVID-19 care, elective surgeries and other procedures that won't deplete any hospital capacity.

TEXAS, USA — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas is responding to the state's executive order regarding rollbacks and elective surgeries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, CHRISTUS said it's expecting to continue providing a full range of services including COVID-19 care, elective surgeries and other procedures that won't deplete any hospital capacity.

"As it is written, the governor’s executive order does not mandate that all elective surgeries must stop. It provides exemptions for those that meet specific criteria, including procedures that do not deplete our capacity to care for COVID patients or that are deemed medically necessary by the patient’s physician."

The Southeast Texas health system said despite seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and patients in their hospital, their medical team is prepared.

"It is important that the public knows that our medical experts anticipated and planned for these surges, and we are ready to care for patients."

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas said they will notify the public if changes of operations arise.

12News contacted Baptist Hospitals and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, but we haven't received answer.

The state issued this statement on rollbacks:

Every hospital that is licensed under Chapter 241 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, and is also located in an area with high hospitalizations as defined below, shall postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary to diagnose or correct a serious medical condition of, or to preserve the life of, a patient who without timely performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician; provided, however, that this prohibition shall not apply to any surgery or procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster.

Read more information here: www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System Responds to Gov. Abbott’s Latest Executive Orders

(Beaumont, TX, December 22, 2020) – Like the entire region and health care facilities across the country, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is seeing an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 and a rise in COVID patients in our hospitals. It is important that the public knows that our medical experts anticipated and planned for these surges, and we are ready to care for patients.

This preparation includes closely monitoring vital medical supplies and equipment, as well as evaluating possible expansion of space and beds to care for COVID patients, should the need arise.

Most importantly, the LOCAL community should know that CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health Systems remains a safe, healing environment as we continue to meet the needs of our community.

Because of these exemptions, we expect to be able to provide a full range of services – not just COVID care – and continue to provide outpatient elective procedures, including surgery, and other procedures that do not deplete our capacity.

We will continue to keep you updated in regards to any changes to our operations.