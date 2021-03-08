CHRISTUS Southeast Texas to change visitor policy in response to COVID-19 surge

The only exception is that one support person is allowed for Labor & Delivery patients and end of life situations.

BEAUMONT, Texas — In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System changed their visitor’s guideline policy.

(Editor's Note: The above video is from an Aug. 3, 2021 newscast.)

Starting Monday Aug. 9, 2021, no visitors are allowed in CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities, CHRISTUS announced Sunday in a news release. The only exception is that one support person is allowed for Labor & Delivery patients and end of life situations.

It is important to keep the health and safety of their patients, associates and communities a top priority, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System said.

“While we always stand ready to care for our community, this change became vitally necessary today as we continue to face a rapidly rising number of patients in the hospital,” Waqar Ahmad, MD and Vice President of Medical Affairs for CHRISTSUS Southeast Texas Health System, said.

On Sunday, the main hospital had 77 COVID-19 patient receiving care, Ahmad said. Of the 77, only four were vaccinated.

“It’s so important that those who are able to get vaccinated do so, as soon as possible,” Ahmad said.

The new policy will help maintain safe environments for patients, visitors and associates.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System said they encourage the community to get vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing, stay home if they are sick, and wash their hands often to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CHRISTUS will continue to carefully consider and evaluate policies that are critical to their mission and support the high-quality care they provide to all patients, no matter their medical need, according to the release.