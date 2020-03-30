BEAUMONT, Texas — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System has implemented a no visitors policy as Southeast Texas deals with a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The new policy does provide an exception for family members essential to patient care.

"This is difficult for all of us because we are a family at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas and we know how important family can be for our patients," the healthcare system said in a news release. "However, we have to ensure that we are doing best by all of our patients and ensure everyone has a safe and healing environment during their stay with us."

CHRISTUS says the following guidelines will be implemented starting at noon March 30:

Emergency Department: None; except parents with children under 18, one visitor with patients unable to make decisions and for those in a critical situation (number of visitors will be determined by medical/nursing staff)

Inpatient/Intensive Care Unit Visitors: No visitors except for those in a critical and end of life situation

Outpatient Visitors: No visitors unless caregiver is necessary for transport or assistance

Labor & Delivery Patients: One support person only (no changing out)

NICU & Pediatric Patients: Two parents ONLY. Pediatric patient parents not allowed to leave room

End of Life Care: Exception will be made by medical/nursing staff for clergy and family

Patients Undergoing Outpatient Procedures or Testing with Sedation: No visitors. Patients can be dropped off at designated entrances. Patients will give contact information to hospital team of a support person to contact with patient status or that the patient is ready for discharge.

“We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines at all times, as well as the guidance we receive from the Texas Health Department. We are firmly convinced that it is the diligence of our clinical caregivers and the excellent care they provide that will steer us through this pandemic,” said Paul Trevino, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. We successfully practice infection prevention every day. We can assure you that your care and safety are a top priority.”

CHRISTUS says they will continue to screen everyone who comes into their facilities through designated entrances. This includes physicians and associates.

As of 9 a.m. March 30 there have been at least 40 cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Texas. There has been one death confirmed and a second death is being investigated.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Southeast Texas coronavirus tracking maps

RELATED: Here's what anyone living or working in Louisiana needs to know before traveling back to Texas

RELATED: Nederland resident becomes 18th Jefferson County person with coronavirus

RELATED: 70-year-old Jasper man is county's first positive case of coronavirus

RELATED: Orange County reports additional coronavirus case, county total now 5

RELATED: Lamar University employee tests positive for COVID-19

SYMPTOMS:

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the CDC says.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

PREVENT THE SPREAD:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect