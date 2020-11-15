China Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

Anyone who was in close contact with the infected student will be contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days to stop further spread, Hardin-Jefferson ISD said.

CHINA, Texas — A student at China Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The school district was notified of the student's positive test result on Friday, Nov. 13. The health department is also investigating, according to the statement.

26 total students in Hardin-Jefferson ISD have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 10, according to the school district's website. 22 of those students have recovered.

Three staff members in Hardin-Jefferson ISD tested positive and two have already recovered.

Press release from Hardin Jefferson ISD…

November 14, 2020

Notification of confirmed COVID-19 case on campus

Dear Parent/Guardian,

In keeping with Hardin-Jefferson ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families that a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of China Elementary School on November 13, 2020. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.

The local health department has begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread. We will keep you apprised of further updates.

Since the beginning of the school year, we have had additional custodial staff working at night to sanitize and and disinfect each facility.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we as that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.



Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth

Sore throat

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergy/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline)

Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever

If you or any member of the community does begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician. We encourage anyone in the China Elementary School community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify our school by contacting Nancy Shipman.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to 981-6400.

Sincerely,

Brad McEachern

Superintendent