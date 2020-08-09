Beaumont Children's Museum set to reopen to the public Thursday after council vote

The museum will allow general admission, private parties and field trip classroom kits. Registration for home school programs will also open soon

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Children's Museum will open its doors again on Thursday after city council voted to allow its reopening.

Many city facilities have been closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but Beaumont City Council voted to exclude the museum from the existing order to keep them closed.

According to a news release from the museum, the facility has been 'open under the guidance for Museums,' set by the governor's order and 'with the City's knowledge.'

All state ordinances and decisions made by the city are being followed according to the release.

Limited general admission will be allowed, and online registration is open. Private parties for birthdays, sports teams and other groups will also be allowed. Registration for home school programs will open on September 14.

Field trip classroom kits will also be available.