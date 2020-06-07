x
Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Chart shows COVID-19 risk for 37 common activities

Texas Medical Association doctors released a chart that shows the coronavirus risk involved with more than 35 day-to-day activities.

HOUSTON — The Texas Medical Association put out a new chart showing the COVID-19 risk involved with certain activities.

The risk chart ranks activities from 1 (lowest risk) to 9 (highest risk).

Wondering what doctors say the risk is of sending your children to school? Going to a concert? Playing golf? They're all on the list.

Here's the list:

