Chambers County healthcare facilities receive first round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Healthcare facilities in Chambers County received their first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, according to the county’s public health department.

County health officials will follow the Texas Department of State Health Services’ distribution guidelines, according to a news release from the Chambers County Public Health Department.

Frontline healthcare workers will receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to the release. Next in line are people older than 65-years-old and others older than 16-years-old with at least one chronic health condition.

The county’s public health department has been working for months on a COVID-19 distribution plan, according to Health Services Director Mary Beth Bess.

1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will been given to registered COVID-19 vaccine providers in Chambers County, according to the release.

The Chambers County Public Health Department has been allocated 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to DSHS.

County health leaders are looking to start injecting frontline workers with the Moderna vaccine in January 2021, the release said.

The Moderna vaccine is Chambers County’s first shipment of any COVID-19 vaccine. The area didn’t receive the Pfizer vaccines.