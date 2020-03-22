MONT BELVIEU, Texas — Chambers County is now reporting its first positive case of COVID-19.

Chambers County Public Health says the female patient is between 50-60 years old and lives in West Chambers County. CCPH says the woman is at home, quarantined and in stable condition.

The City of Mont Belvieu posted on Facebook Saturday that the woman is a Mont Belvieu resident.

"Her case represents a possible travel related case," CCPH said in a news release. "The immediate risk to other residents of Chambers County remains low. She will be monitored by Chambers County Public Health staff."

Epidemiology investigators and public health staff are performing contact investigations and surveillance on this patient, and will identify individuals who potentially are associated with this case.

"While we understand that it may be upsetting to know that there has been a confirmed case in Mont Belvieu, there is no reason for panic," the city said in their Facebook post.

This is believed to be the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Southeast Texas. There have been two confirmed cases in Beaumont. A Hardin County man says he tested positive for the virus after working in Louisiana.

RELATED: Beaumont confirms second case of coronavirus

RELATED: 'Nothing to do until I get better' | Hardin County man in quarantine after becoming county's first coronavirus victim

NEWS RELEASE FROM CHAMBERS COUNTY:

Chambers County, TX – Chambers County Public Health (CCPH) is reporting their first positive case of COVID-19 in Chambers County. The female patient is between 50-60 years old, lives in West Chambers County, is at home, quarantined, and in stable condition. Her case represents a possible travel related case. The immediate risk to other residents of Chambers County remains low. She will be monitored by Chambers County Public Health staff.



Epidemiology investigators and public health staff are performing contact investigations and surveillance on this patient, and will identify individuals who potentially are associated with this case. Those identified to be at possible risk of contact or infection will be contacted for further case investigation.



Chambers County Public Health states that along with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and other healthcare partners, they will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the County to prepare for the possibility of more cases. They recommend following all published guidance by the CDC, as well as guidance published locally by Chambers County. This includes social distancing, avoiding crowds of more than 10 people, proper hygiene, and staying at home and away from others when mildly sick.

RELATED: Nurses Wanted: Jefferson County Judge soliciting help from nurses during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Beaumont confirms second case of coronavirus

RELATED: LIST: Stores designate shopping times for seniors, vulnerable during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: 'Nothing to do until I get better' | Hardin County man in quarantine after becoming county's first coronavirus victim