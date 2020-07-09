Calcasieu Parish Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19 in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura

The sherrif said he will be working to help the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura while quarantining in his office and communicating virtually.

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — A sheriff in Southwest Louisiana tested positive for novel coronavirus Saturday in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

"Unfortunately, earlier this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement. ”Although I tested positive I want the citizens of Calcasieu Parish to know I am dedicated to the recovery of our community."

Mancuso said he will be working and quarantining in his office away from other employees. Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory will be representing the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in his absence, he said.

While the sheriff cannot attend any face-to-face meetings, he said he will still be available for interviews and meetings through video and phone conferencing.

"I also want to take this time to remind our community that this virus is still affecting people and we need to continue to take precautions to prevent COVID-19," he said.