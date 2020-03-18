BEAUMONT, Texas — As the number of concerns grows surrounding the coronavirus, local businesses are taking preventative measures to avoid its spread.

Although the efforts are to keep the community safe, these precautions will have a direct impact on local businesses in the Southeast Texas area.

Local restaurant owners in Southeast Texas are now preparing to rely on different delivery only options. Restaurants such as Daddio’s Burger in Beaumont aren't allowing customers to dine in. People can make a to-go order or use a delivery service to get their food.

Businesses outside of food services are taking steps to keep the virus at bay as well. We have compiled a list of business that are temporarily closed due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

RELATED: LIST: Restaurants moving to carry-out only operations after Jefferson County disaster declaration

If your business is temporarily closing in light of current events, send us an email with the subject line: "Closure." The email must be sent from a credible email address or Facebook page.

We will continue to update this article daily.

Cinemark Theatres

Announced closure March 18th

Diocese of Beaumont

Announced suspension of all liturgical services March 18, 2020. The suspension includes Holy Week and Easter services.

Los Tigres Del Norte Concert Cancelled

Refunds are available at point of purchase, according to Discover Beaumont

Museum of the Gulf Coast

Announced closure March 17, 2020

Planet Fitness

Announced closure March 17, 2020

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center

Closed on March 17, 2020, cancelled all events until April 4, 2020.

The Lutcher Theater

Announced closure from March 17- April 30, 2020

Urban Air Trampoline Park

Announced closure March 17, 2020

RELATED: Meal options for Southeast Texas school students during closures

RELATED: Parents, business owners showing concern amid coronavirus and school closures

RELATED: Whataburger to close all dining rooms Tuesday afternoon

Also on 12Newsnow.com

Diocese of Beaumont suspending services, including Holy Week and Easter amid coronavirus concerns

Beaumont clinic begins offering coronavirus testing

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Jefferson County is Beaumont resident, health officials say