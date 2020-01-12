Branick: Businesses could be ordered to scale back as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar in Jefferson Co.

There was a 114% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations in the past week

BEAUMONT, Texas — As COVID-19 patients continue filling up local hospitals, 12News has learned that a final decision is expected this week to possibly scale-back operating capacity at Jefferson County businesses and restaurants.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells 12News that he will be on a call Wednesday morning with 24 other county judges from around the state getting an update from the Texas Department of State Health Services and doctors from the University of Texas on lowering occupancy capacity in the county.

Branick says it is likely the county goes back to 50% capacity. It is currently at 75%.

"I feel pretty confident that (reducing capacity) will happen," Branick told 12News Investigator Lauren Hensley. "With the Thanksgiving holiday, we always see a spike in new infections, and I expect that to be the case here."

The new occupancy could impact events at city and county-owned venues like the Civic Center, which is hosting the annual Junior League's Main Street Market this weekend.

The Department of Public Health has been so busy keeping up with the surge in new cases that they simply are unable to account for where people were infected, Branick said.

Branick says Southeast Texas, which is part of SETRAC Trauma Service Area R, has seen coronavirus hospitalizations above the threshold of 15% set by the governor for five days. Governor Greg Abbott said seven consecutive days above 15% would mean areas would have to look at scaling back occupancy.

With COVID hospitalizations surging 114% in a week and the county stretched thin of resources, Branick contacted the state for much-needed relief last week.

"We're preparing contingency plans for hospital surges," Branick said Monday. "We're trying to get more nurse and physicians in. We have been promised by the state that we will be getting more test kits and more resources to assist us."

In an effort to combat the surge in hospitalization, Branick said area hospitals will open up more beds for COVID-19 patients. He, along with local doctors, are still emphasizing everyone needs to do their part to help stop the spread.

Branick said that he will depend on law enforcement to enforce the new capacity limits should they be imposed.