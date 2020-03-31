BUNA, Texas — The Brookshire Brothers in Buna has temporarily closed its doors due to community concerns involving COVID-19.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen says officials are investigating allegations involving a Brookshire Brothers employee’s spouse who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Monday afternoon, an employee at our Buna store made our corporate human resources department aware that his spouse had tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as we were aware of the positive diagnosis, we instructed the employee to self-quarantine. Until that time, the Company had no knowledge of the situation,” Brookshire Brothers wrote in a statement on their Facebook page.

Judge Allen said he has not received results on the individual, but he's working with healthcare officials to find out which healthcare provider administered the test.

The company said they are closed for cleaning and are hoping to reopen later today or tomorrow.

”As was the case prior to this incident, our team has continuously sanitized the store and the adjacent fuel island following CDC guidelines,” Brookshire Brothers said in a public Facebook post. " We are adhering to those same guidelines regarding symptom monitoring of our employee owners and their ongoing hygiene practices. In addition, we have a safety professional onsite directing further sanitizing measures and will close the store until that process is complete."

Judge Allen suggests companies close if an employee tests positive for the coronavirus or if an employee comes in contact with a person with the virus.

Judge Allen said he will be able to provide more information regarding the case once he receives results.

