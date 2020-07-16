Broadway star back home helping Beaumont Community Players during pandemic

Groves native Amanda Lea LaVergne returned to Southeast Texas after NYC theatres shut down. She says she "felt very lost" and decided to find a way to give back.

A Broadway performer and Southeast Texas native is finding a way to give back to the community after the pandemic changed her world.

Groves native Amanda Lea LaVergne came home after the coronavirus shut down New York theatres.

She's found a way to help local community theaters after they were all forced to close. On most nights during the summer, Beaumont Community Players would be bustling.

BCP Executive Director John Manfredi said he didn't know what he would do when events had to be canceled.

"I've got nothing. No public performances before January 2021 at the earliest," Manfredi said.

That's when he heard from performer Amanda LaVergne, who reached out on Instagram. "I was so pleased that she came to us," Manfredi said. He invited Lavergne to be part of online classes during the summer.



"He said, 'well I'm actually going to be doing these classes and you can teach whatever you want,'" LaVergne said. "What was really cool was he goes, 'I'd love to have a professional, and I'd love to have a woman,' and I said I'm your gal."

She'll be teaching an online class for BCP about the ins and outs of Broadway auditions. "They're offering a bunch of classes. There's a different type of class every evening, but my class is geared towards navigating a Broadway audition – from the material you bring in – to the callback – to working material that is very unfamiliar to you in a room," LaVergne said.

The Groves native knows what it takes and then some. She made her Broadway debut in "Grease."

"And then I toured with "Hairspray," "High School Musical," and "Crazy For You." I was in the world premiere of "Bring It On," LaVergne said.

She says she struggled when her career came to a grand pause due to COVID.



"Then, just one by one, things just started to get canceled. And first I reacted like everyone else; this will be done in March, but it's July, and Broadway's closed at least until January," LaCergne said.

She sees this as a chance to share her knowledge and help someone else dream big."We're gonna talk about the way you present yourself when you go into a room. Is your resume neat and clean? Does your head shot look like you?"



Her class starts Monday, and there are still some spots open.

Some of the other BCP online offerings include:

-Theatre Jobs

-Act the Song

-Stage Management

-Theatre Storytelling









