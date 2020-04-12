Beaumont's Boomtown BBQ Company will rely on patrons, drive-thru window if more COVID-19 restrictions are put in place

The eatery's manager said he felt relief when they learned restaurants in the region would not have to scale back dining room capacity right now

BEAUMONT, Texas — Usually, restaurant and bar owners are in control of how they operate their businesses, but with a year like 2020, the coronavirus pandemic is changing all that.

At least for the next week, they won't have to scale back operations at restaurants in Southeast Texas.

Manager Cook Swanson at Beaumont's Boomtown BBQ Company said he felt relief after learning he will not have to scale back capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent.

"We're glad we're able to keep going at the 75 percent which I know helps all of the businesses and restaurants around here," Swanson said.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations still on the rise across our area, businesses will be forced to scale back if the region gets above 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

That means businesses like Boomtown, are having to roll with the punches.

"Well we're preparing with whatever the order comes down and says, we're going to follow it," Swanson said.

The business is ready to comply with the state's order.

Swanson said if tighter restrictions come about, the Calder Avenue eatery can depend on one thing.

"With our drive-thru open, that's what keeps our business thriving. I hope we continue that and our hope is that our customers continue to support us if it gets to the that point again," Swanson said.