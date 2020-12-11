Bob Hope School testing staff, students for COVID-19 with state's help

"It's opened the door for us to find out early on if somebody has a positive, they can be treated early on, they can be removed from the campus early on."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — With the help of the state, nurses at Bob Hope School have started testing students and staff for COVID-19.

Elizabeth Chelton is the district nurse for Bob Hope Schools in Port Arthur. Nearly a month ago, the TEA and other state agencies announced they would be part of a pilot program to increase testing in schools.

"The parents were excited about it for their students, the staff was ecstatic about it," Chelton said.

She said the response has been positive. The tests are performed as nasal swabs and results are ready in about 15 minutes.

"Everybody has a lot of anxiety about getting COVID-10, so the response to it was excellent," Chelton said.

Last month, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) came to Port Arthur to teach school nurses how to administer the test.

It quickly proved to be an essential part of controlling the spread of the virus.

"Turned up a positive test that very first day for somebody with almost no symptoms," Chelton said.

Once someone tests positive, they're sent home to isolate and contact tracing begins with the help of the health department.

"It's opened the door for us to find out early on if somebody has a positive, they can be treated early on, they can be removed from the campus early on," Chelton said.

Since August 1, the district has reported 22 positive cases. Twelve of those were identified using the rapid testing program, which started three weeks ago.

"So I think it's been hugely beneficial," Chelton said.

The one challenge Chelton said they're overcome is making sure there were enough nurses to meet the demand for testing on their four campuses.

She said the district has hired people specifically to help.

"I think that's gonna just help solidify what we're doing, and help us to manage, I should say the paperwork side of it," Chelton said.

The TDEM said it distributed over 640,000 test kits and PPE to 268 school systems.