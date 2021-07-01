'Larger than life:' Beloved radio personality remembered by friends, colleagues after fight with COVID-19

Tommy 'Jammer' Muzzillo died on Monday at the age of 51 after a long battle with COVID-19 complications

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and colleagues are remembering a beloved Southeast Texas DJ who died after a long battle with COVID-19 and its complications.

Whether you were fortunate enough to meet him in person, or heard him on the airwaves, friends say Tommy 'Jammer' Muzzillo was a great person who leaves behind a Texas-sized legacy.

Muzzillo passed away from COVID-19 complications at the age of 51.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to help his family with expenses, Muzzillo died after a 'tireless battle' with the virus. He experienced 'many complications and setbacks' before he died 'peacefully surrounded by his children and girlfriend.'

According to Jammer's Q94 bio, he was always into music. That love of music goes back before he graduated from Lumberton High School.

Muzzillo spent more than 30 years in radio.

He started his radio career with B95 in Beaumont, and also had stints with Def Jam Musice, Lava Records at Atlantic and Columbia Records according to a statement put out by Cumulus Media Gulf Coast Vice President and Market Manager Elizabeth Blackstock.

Muzzillo helped launch Q94 back in 2012, later becoming program director. He held the title until his passing Monday.

He was a proud father to three daughters and one son, who his friends say he loved being around.

Jay Bernard works at Q94's sister station KAYD. In a Facebook post, Bernard wrote, "While many knew him as Jammer, he was most proud of being called dad by his kids. There wasn't a day that went by without him talking about them and saying how much he loved them."

Being a true family man was just one of countless traits that made Jammer so loved.

Lori Roccaforte, a close friend of Jammer's, described him as being 'larger than life,' saying he was funny and loving. It made everyone around him feel special.

Funeral arrangements are pending at at Broussard's in Nederland.