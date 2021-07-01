Beloved Nederland mom home from hospital recovering after battle with COVID-19

Karen Cawley was in a medically-induced coma fighting for her life. Now, she's at home recovering.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A beloved Nederland mom is back home recovering after a battle with COVID-19 in the hospital.

Karen Cawley was in the fight of her life according to her daughter Jennifer.

The one thing that could make a difference, plasma from a COVID-19 survivor, was in short supply. Since then, Karen got the plasma she needed.

She is now out of the hospital and is at home recovering. Jennifer credits the plasma and drug Remdesivir for helping to save her mother.

While Karen still has a long road to recovery, her family is happy to have her home.

In an effort to help her mother and others fighting COVID-19 in the hospital, Jennifer connected with LifeShare.

Jennifer Ybarra works with LifeShare Blood Center. She said they are having a hard time right now keeping up with the hospital's demand for convalescent blood.

"The hospitals are ordering like 30 units at a time and we don't have that many we are not getting that many donations," Ybarra said.