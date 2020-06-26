Beaumont's Redeemer Lutheran Children's Center shuts down for cleaning after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The center will be closed from Friday, July 26, 2020, through Monday, July 29, 2020, to have the building professionally cleaned.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont daycare center has announced it is closing temporarily for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

A staff member at the Redeemer Lutheran Children’s Center tested positive for the virus after a family member at their home got the virus according to a message posted on the daycare center’s Facebook page Thursday night.

The center will be closed from Friday, July 26, 2020, through Monday, July 29, 2020, to have the building professionally cleaned the post said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Redeemer Luitheran Children’s Center via Facebook…

Redeemer has had a staff member test positive for Covid. This staff member had someone in their family test positive and was asked to stay home and get tested their results have come back positive.

Per the CDC Redeemer will have to close for two days and get our building professionally cleaned. We can not open tomorrow and will be closed Friday the 26th thru Monday the 29th.

I am so sorry we have done our very best to maintain the Covid guidelines especially with the increase in Covid cases in Texas.

I want to be as transparent with our parents as possible please know if you have any questions you can always call I will be at the center tomorrow and I’m here now.

Until then please continue to pray for our center as I pray for you all. Please watch Facebook for further updates. Again I am so sorry.

Because it is so late if I see you like or respond to our post I will not call you tonight but you are welcome to call me at the center tomorrow if you have any questions or concerns.

Many Blessings, Ms.Chelsea