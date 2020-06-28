x
coronavirus

Beaumont's Katharine & Co. to close for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Carry-out orders will still be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont restaurant announced Sunday one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Katharine & Company issued a statement on Facebook, saying 'per CDC guidelines, Katharine & Co.'s original location at MLK & Calder will be closed until further notice for deep cleaning and strict sanitation.'

According to the post, the eatery won't reopen until its full staff tests negative. 

'K2 Cafe & Carry-Out will remain open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, with all employees having tested negative,' the post continued.

From a Katharine & Co. Facebook post: 

Katharine & Co. takes the responsibility of ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers, and our community very seriously. We are sad to report that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19. As per CDC guidelines, Katharine & Co.’s original location at MLK & Calder will be closed until further notice for deep cleaning and strict sanitation, and will not reopen until such time as our full staff tests negative. K2 Café & Carry-Out will remain open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, with all employees having tested negative. We sincerely appreciate your continued support. 

