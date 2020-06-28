Beaumont's Katharine & Co. to close for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Katharine & Co. takes the responsibility of ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers, and our community very seriously. We are sad to report that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19. As per CDC guidelines, Katharine & Co.’s original location at MLK & Calder will be closed until further notice for deep cleaning and strict sanitation, and will not reopen until such time as our full staff tests negative. K2 Café & Carry-Out will remain open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, with all employees having tested negative. We sincerely appreciate your continued support.