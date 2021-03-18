Where's the money? Beaumont tax service answers FAQ about stimulus check

12News spoke with Vanester Washington and Ashley Provo, who own and operate Guaranty Express Tax Service of Beaumont, to answer some FAQ.



Question: When can you expect to get your stimulus check?



"March 15 through the 30, they're going to continue to do direct deposits through April 1st through April 15th they're going to see a lot of the checks that are issued through the mail,” Vanester said.



Question: Will you have to pay back your stimulus check?



"The only way you would have to pay it back is if you receive it after we did your taxes,” Provo said. “So, if your taxes was done and you didn't receive it, by the time it get to the IRS and they notate that you received that tax return at that point they will deduct from your tax return."



Question: When should you file an extension to file your taxes?



"If you didn't file your tax return the extended due date, then at that time you would file for an extension, extensions are six months," Vanester said.



Question: Why are stimulus checks being received before tax refunds?



"They have a huge delay, there's a huge delay with processing tax returns, they don't processing them in no type of order,” Provo said.



Question: If you don't have any income, are you still eligible for a refund?



"You need to come in and file a tax return even if you have no income to reports you can file just to get the stimulus payment that you qualify to receive," Vanester said.

