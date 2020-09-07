COVID-19 Updates: Many more likely sought jobless aid as cases surged

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Thursday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Thursday, July 9, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Many more likely sought jobless aid as coronavirus cases surge

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 9, 6:30 a.m. – Coronavirus testing is available today from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. with no insurance required at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur. Due to overwhelming response those wishing to be tested are asked to pre-register at Texas.CurativeInc.com/Welcome

July 9, 6:15 a.m. – The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have remained stuck at an elevated weekly pace above 1 million since the coronavirus erupted in March even as newly re-opened businesses have rehired some workers.

Though the weekly toll of job cuts has gradually dropped, the pace of improvement has essentially stalled as companies continue to shed workers. A resurgence of confirmed viral cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

July 9, 4 a.m. – China defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body, adding to a litany of disputes between the world's largest economies and increasing geopolitical rivals.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was “another demonstration of the U.S. pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.”

July 9, 4 a.m. – Is it safe to visit the dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dentists can’t eliminate all risk, but they are taking steps to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

You'll likely notice changes as soon as you enter the office. Many dentists have removed magazines from waiting rooms, for example, as well as some chairs to encourage social distancing. They also are spacing out appointments to avoid crowding their offices.

July 9, 4 a.m. – The Transportation Security Administration has improved coronavirus protection for airport screeners after a TSA official accused the agency of endangering travelers, the whistleblower's lawyer said Wednesday.

The changes include requiring screeners to change or sanitize gloves after every time they pat down a passenger, and to wear face shields around travelers if there aren't plastic barriers between them and the public.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

