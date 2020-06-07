COVID-19 Updates: Fewer students seeking federal aid for college during pandemic

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Monday.

July 6, 6:30 a.m. — The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education.

In the first weeks of the pandemic, the number of new applications fell by nearly half compared to last year’s levels, fueled by a precipitous decline among students at low-income schools, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. The numbers have risen as states and schools have launched campaigns urging students to apply for aid, but they remain down overall from last year.

July 6, 6 a.m. — Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump helped clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid, among them five former administration officials whose work potentially violates Trump's own ethics policy, according to a report.

The lobbyists identified Monday by the watchdog group Public Citizen either worked in the Trump executive branch, served on his campaign, were part of the committee that raised money for inaugural festivities or were part of his presidential transition. Many are donors to Trump’s campaigns, and some are prolific fundraisers for his reelection.

July 6, 5 a.m. — There will be nobody screaming in the face of 18-year-old Ellie Hiigel when she arrives Wednesday for training in advance of her first year at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and that has her mother a bit disappointed.

The school in Connecticut, like other service academies and military training centers, has made major changes because of the coronavirus pandemic. That means the eight weeks of boot camp for new cadets, known as "Swab Summer" will be much different from when Joanna Hiigel went through it herself in 1991 as a fourth-class swab, or even when Ellie's sister, Tana, went through it two years ago.

July 6, 4:30 a.m. — Major League Baseball is planning to release its 60-game schedule for each professional team on Monday, according to reports.

CBS Sports and USA Today's baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, citing sources, said the 2020 MLB schedule will be released 18 days before opening night.

