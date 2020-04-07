COVID-19 Updates: President Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses; Lamar State College Port Arthur delays reopening plan

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Saturday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Saturday, July 4, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Texas vehicle title and registration remains waived due to COVID-19



President Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses



Lamar State College Port Arthur pauses reopening plan due to COVID-19

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top Trump campaign official, tests positive for COVID-19



July 4, 9:50 a.m. — President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus.

About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the program remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent, though demand for the Paycheck Protection Program has pretty much dried up in recent weeks. Read more here.

July 4, 12:00 p.m. — Texans are still getting a break from certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TxDMV said the department will notify Texans when normal services resume and those with overdue titles or vehicle registrations will have 60 days to conduct those transactions.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a temporary waiver in March to the following services:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle titling

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

July 4, 9:30 a.m. — Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top Trump campaign official, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Guilfoyle tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus while in South Dakota. It happened ahead of the July Fourth event held Friday at Mount Rushmore and attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

July 4, 9 a.m. — Lamar State College Port Arthur has announced it's pausing Phase II of their reopening plan as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The school planned for all employees to begin traditional working schedules in July, but now the school is pushing back that start date to Monday, July 20.

Phase II guidelines will have the campus open to the public Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a LSCPA news release. Staff will work from their offices until 5 p.m. Campus is closed on Fridays. Read more here.

