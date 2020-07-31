COVID-19 Updates: Dr. Fauci back on Capitol Hill to testify Friday

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Friday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Friday, July 31, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

July 31, 6:30 a.m. - Coronavirus testing is available Friday in Beaumont, Lumberton, Bina and Woodville on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cristo Rey Church, 767 Avenue A, Beaumont

Journey Community Church, 1534 South Main, Lumberton

Jasper County Sub-Courthouse in Buna

Tyler County Nutrition Center, 201 Veterans Way, Woodville

July 31, 4 a.m. - Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies.

The actor best known for playing Walter White on AMC's "Breaking Bad" made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Cranston, 64, did not say exactly when he got infected with the new coronavirus, but indicated that it was “quite early on” in the pandemic. He had mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and loss of taste and smell, according to the post.

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus,” he wrote.

July 31, 1 a.m. - Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill on Friday to testify before a special House panel investigating the coronavirus pandemic. His testimony comes at a time when early progress on combating the virus seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation's path forward.

The government's top infectious disease expert is testifying alongside Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Admiral Brett Giroir, a Health and Human Services official and physician serving as the “testing czar.”

The panel, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, is divided about how to reopen schools and businesses, mirroring divisions among Americans.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.