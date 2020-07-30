COVID-19 Updates: Tyson to increase testing in US meat plants

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Thursday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Thursday, July 30, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

July 30, 6:30 a.m. - Coronavirus testing is available Thursday in Jasper from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Jasper County Annex Building, 271 East Lamar St.

July 30, 6:15 a.m. - Tyson Foods says it plans to administer thousands of coronavirus tests per week at its U.S. facilities under an expanded effort to protect workers and keep plants running.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., will randomly test employees who have no symptoms, as well as those with symptoms. Workers will also be tested if they were near someone who tested positive or displayed symptoms.

The tests are on top of daily health screenings when workers arrive at Tyson's 140 U.S. production facilities, the company said Thursday.

Tyson said it will add nearly 200 nurses to its 400-person medical team to conduct the tests. It’s also hiring a chief medical officer. Tyson developed the testing plan with Matrix Medical, a healthcare provider.

The World Health Organization recently acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions.

Recent COVID-19 outbreaks in crowded indoor settings — restaurants, nightclubs and choir practices — suggest the virus can hang around in the air long enough to potentially infect others if social distancing measures are not strictly enforced.

Experts say the lack of ventilation in these situations is thought to have contributed to spread, and might have allowed the virus to linger in the air longer than normal.

July 30, 4:30 a.m. - Ernie Banks famously said: “Let’s play two.”

Baseball players just might not want to play nine innings twice in one day during this pandemic-delayed season.

While Cleveland swept the Chicago White Sox in the first doubleheader of the season on Tuesday, union head Tony Clark called Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and said players might want to consider shortened twinbills this year.

The players’ association is surveying members and may propose either two seven-inning games for a twinbill or nine innings for the opener and seven for the nightcap.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here's the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

