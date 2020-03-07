COVID-19 Updates: Fauci warns new mutation may spread more easily, 40 states see rise in cases heading into holiday weekend

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Friday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Friday, July 3, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Fauci warns new coronavirus mutation may spread more easily

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states heading into holiday weekend



Active cases: 1,903 Fatalities: 49 Recovered: 768 Positives: 2,720 Hospitalized in Jefferson County: 75

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 3, 7:45 a.m. — The coronavirus might have mutated, making it easier to spread, according to the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The data is showing there’s a single mutation that makes the virus be able to replicate better and maybe have high viral loads,” Fauci said in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association on Thursday. “We don’t have a connection to whether an individual does worse with this or not; it just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible.”

July 3, 6:30 a.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper is on paid leave and three others are under investigation for refusing to wear masks inside a Corvallis coffee shop Wednesday, violating Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide mask mandate, which became official that same day.

July 3, 6 a.m. — When Black Lives Matter protests swept the country following the killing of George Floyd, medical experts feared a spike in COVID-19 cases tied to the demonstrations could soon follow.

However, in the weeks since, there’s little evidence that protests have contributed to a rise in such cases. A new report says while it’s possible protests caused an increase in the spread of the virus among attendees, that hasn’t yet shown up in the overall population of cities where these events occurred. In fact, researchers believe the protests resulted in more social distancing, not less.

July 3, 5:30 a.m. — Four U.S. states — Arizona, California, Florida and Texas — reported a combined 25,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday as the infection curve rose in 40 of the 50 states heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

With the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide climbing past 50,000, an alarming 36 states saw an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.