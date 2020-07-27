COVID-19 Updates: World's largest vaccine study begins

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Monday.

Here are some key updates for Monday, July 27, 2020.

Today's Headlines:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 27, 7:05 a.m. – Monday the Vietnamese government said it would be taking the seemingly drastic measure of evacuating 80,000 people from the tourist hot spot of Danang after three positive coronavirus tests.

As Reuters reported, the Southeast Asian nation is now back on high alert after the officials in Vietnam announced the country's first confirmed infections since April.

According to the report and Vietnam's government, the evacuation operation is expected to take about four days to complete with domestic airlines carrying out about 100 flights a day from Danang to 11 other Vietnamese cities.

People returning from Danang will have to quarantine for 14 days, per health ministry orders.

July 27, 6:30 a.m. – The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

There’s still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect.

The needed proof: Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version. After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus still is spreading unchecked.

July 27, 6:30 a.m. – Coronavirus testing is available today in Beaumont at Pointe North apartments at 3710 Magnolia from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.